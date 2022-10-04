Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County toy fox terrier that recently set a world record as the oldest living dog passed away on Monday.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes - just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday.

FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky sat down with Pebbles and her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, in May. The tiny four-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved sunbathing while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime she had 32 puppies with partner Rocky, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of mom
Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
Darrell Oliver
Suspect convicted of sneaking in, raping mom with kids nearby
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

From left: Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, Brett Allen Burkett and Pam Fulmer Burkett
3 caregivers arrested in neglect death of Saluda County senior
A Georgia woman was tased three times while in the Butts County jail.
Georgia inmate partially loses sight after being tased in the eye by deputies
Appling-Harlem Road interchange
Roadway roundup: Work continues at Appling-Harlem interchange
mm
David Harden and Walter Santiago tell us about poetry and music coming together