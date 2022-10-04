Submit Photos/Videos
Where Ga. attorney general candidates stand on crime

From left: Jen Jordan and Chris Carr
From left: Jen Jordan and Chris Carr(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jen Jordan, Democratic candidate for Georgia attorney general, visited Augusta on Sunday to campaign.

She joined the Augusta-Richmond County Democrats for their canvass launch to talk about her goals if she’s elected.

Jordan says everyone wants the same thing: safety.

GEORGIA POLITICS:

“Everybody wants a safe community. You know, you want to feel safe, and people don’t feel safe right now,” she said. “Whether we’re talking about violent street gangs--whether we’re talking about gun violence and all of the unlawful guns on the streets---or whether we’re even talking about women not feeling comfortable about going to their doctors.”

She said: “People are feeling incredibly uneasy – and so from my perspective, the attorney general has a huge role to play with respect to that.”

She says her campaign staff is talking to everyone one they can to listen to their concerns and start a conversation.

We reached out to Georgia’s current attorney general, Chris Carr, for his response on this issue.

He said, “60 to 90 percent of all violent crime is gang-affiliated, and that’s why our office pushed this past session to get a statewide gang prosecution unit. The governor supported us, the Legislature supported us, we started July 1st and we’re hitting the ground running.”

