University of SC’s Dawn Staley receives “Legends of Coaching” award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley will receive the 2023 John R. Wooden Award “Legends of Coaching” honor, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced today.

According to the club, the award is given to people each year based on character, success on the court, graduation rate of student-athletes and coaching philosophy. Staley will be given the award along with the other 2023 Wooden Award winners on April 7, 2023.

Staley has led the South Carolina women’s basketball program since the 2008-2009 season. During that time, the program has won two National Championships and six SEC Tournament titles. They’ve also appeared in two other Final Fours and ranked in every AP Top 25 poll since December 10, 2012. She was selected as Naismith Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2022 for her work with the program.

Under Staley’s leadership, two players won National Player of the year, Aliyah Boston in 2022 and A’ja Wilson in 2018. She also helped eight players earn All-American selections.

Staley also served as the head coach of the U.S. Women’s Senior National Team and led them to a gold medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

