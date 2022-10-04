Submit Photos/Videos
Student caught with airsoft pistol at Harlem Middle School

Harlem Middle School
Harlem Middle School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was caught this week with an airsoft pistol at Harlem Middle School, according to the Columbia County School District.

On Monday, a school resource officer was alerted by a teacher that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a plastic firearm.

The officer responded immediately, and it was discovered that the student had an airsoft pistol and was showing the piece to other students, the district reported.

The airsoft pistol was secured and confiscated. The student has been charged and will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

