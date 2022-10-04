Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Roadway roundup: Work continues at Appling-Harlem interchange

Appling-Harlem Road interchange
Appling-Harlem Road interchange(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If weather permits, crews this week will be working on a temporary eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 to Appling-Harlem Highway.

They will also complete the installation of a wall under the new Appling-Harlem bridge over I-20.

Those needing to access the eastbound on-ramp to I-20 from Appling-Harlem Highway will still need to travel south to Pumpkin Center and use the roundabout to get into the northbound lane for the on-ramp.

Lewiston Road widening continues

GROVETOWN, Ga. - Contractors will continue construction activities related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road in Columbia County.

Weather permitting, scheduled activities include:

  • Lane closure from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway south of the I-20 off-ramp. This closure will be the southbound right lane.
  • Right lane of westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road. This lane will be closed for several months.
  • Lane closure through Oct. 31 of the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road and on-ramp to Augusta.

Other projects

  • Temporary sidewalk and crosswalk closure on William Few Parkway between Windwood Street and Leyland Lane. The closure will be from Oct. 8-12. There will be a temporary crosswalk to cross William Few Parkway at Windwood Street. At times, there will be short, intermittent lane closures on William Few Parkway at this location.
  • Temporary closure of Antebellum Way for the upcoming “LLS Light the Night” event. Antebellum Way will be closed to all through traffic from 3-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts of Fothergill Drive, Long Cane Ridge and Tugaloo Court from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 15.
  • Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road, northbound, right through lane at Evans to Locks Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
Darrell Oliver
Suspect convicted of sneaking in, raping mom with kids nearby
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Highway crashes kill at least 4 in a week in Orangeburg County
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Brush fire slows traffic on westbound I-20 near Wagener
Roadway roundup: Ironman to affect drivers this weekend