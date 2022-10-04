Roadway roundup: Work continues at Appling-Harlem interchange

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If weather permits, crews this week will be working on a temporary eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 to Appling-Harlem Highway.

They will also complete the installation of a wall under the new Appling-Harlem bridge over I-20.

Those needing to access the eastbound on-ramp to I-20 from Appling-Harlem Highway will still need to travel south to Pumpkin Center and use the roundabout to get into the northbound lane for the on-ramp.

Lewiston Road widening continues

GROVETOWN, Ga. - Contractors will continue construction activities related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road in Columbia County.

Weather permitting, scheduled activities include:

Lane closure from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway south of the I-20 off-ramp. This closure will be the southbound right lane.

Right lane of westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road. This lane will be closed for several months.

Lane closure through Oct. 31 of the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road and on-ramp to Augusta.

Other projects

Temporary sidewalk and crosswalk closure on William Few Parkway between Windwood Street and Leyland Lane. The closure will be from Oct. 8-12. There will be a temporary crosswalk to cross William Few Parkway at Windwood Street. At times, there will be short, intermittent lane closures on William Few Parkway at this location.

Temporary closure of Antebellum Way for the upcoming “LLS Light the Night” event. Antebellum Way will be closed to all through traffic from 3-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts of Fothergill Drive, Long Cane Ridge and Tugaloo Court from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 15.

Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road, northbound, right through lane at Evans to Locks Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

