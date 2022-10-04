Roadway roundup: Work continues at Appling-Harlem interchange
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If weather permits, crews this week will be working on a temporary eastbound off-ramp from Interstate 20 to Appling-Harlem Highway.
They will also complete the installation of a wall under the new Appling-Harlem bridge over I-20.
Those needing to access the eastbound on-ramp to I-20 from Appling-Harlem Highway will still need to travel south to Pumpkin Center and use the roundabout to get into the northbound lane for the on-ramp.
Lewiston Road widening continues
GROVETOWN, Ga. - Contractors will continue construction activities related to the roadway-widening project for Lewiston Road in Columbia County.
Weather permitting, scheduled activities include:
- Lane closure from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway south of the I-20 off-ramp. This closure will be the southbound right lane.
- Right lane of westbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road. This lane will be closed for several months.
- Lane closure through Oct. 31 of the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road and on-ramp to Augusta.
Other projects
- Temporary sidewalk and crosswalk closure on William Few Parkway between Windwood Street and Leyland Lane. The closure will be from Oct. 8-12. There will be a temporary crosswalk to cross William Few Parkway at Windwood Street. At times, there will be short, intermittent lane closures on William Few Parkway at this location.
- Temporary closure of Antebellum Way for the upcoming “LLS Light the Night” event. Antebellum Way will be closed to all through traffic from 3-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts of Fothergill Drive, Long Cane Ridge and Tugaloo Court from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 15.
- Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road, northbound, right through lane at Evans to Locks Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
