Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Project Freedom Ride gets ready for new dog rescue mission

By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old boy from Evans, famous for saving dogs and re-homing, is back in Burke County.

Roman McConn and Project Freedom Ride are getting some dogs ready to head north for a better chance in life.

We tagged along Monday, 8 a.m. on a weekday. Why’s McConn not in school?

“My mom asked my teachers if I could do this, I think, uh yeah, she did, so I got kind of an excuse to be here,” he said.

MORE | Aiken County residents can get pets microchipped for free

He’s here having fun with dogs.

“Dogs are just fun to play with. I love playing with dogs,” he said.

McConn’s become a familiar sight for Chaddrick Parrish. He runs the Burke County Animal Shelter.

“It’s definitely a joy to see somebody that young so passionate about a love for animals,” he said.

MORE | Project Freedom Ride is giving dogs a new home in CSRA

The rescue, McConn helped create and picked up almost 100 animals from this shelter.

“They love to take the animals that have been here the longest. They want to see those animals that have been here 90, 100, 150 plus days. They want to see those animals go,” he said.

McConn and Project Freedom Ride are here to rescue 13 more dogs.

“I think the shelter’s great, but I’d just like dogs not to live their whole life in the shelter,” said McConn.

MORE | Project Freedom Ride heads west with Georgia shelter dogs

They’re loading up for a trip north where they’ll get a chance at a better life. While McConn is already living his best life.

“I’d rather spend my morning playing with dogs than solving math problems,” he said.

The Burke County Animal Shelter has more dogs and cats available for adoption. They’re located in Waynesboro, close to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of mom
Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
Darrell Oliver
Suspect convicted of sneaking in, raping mom with kids nearby
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

Master Automotive
Are you looking to buy a car? We’re On Your Side with the silver linings
Kari Viola-Brooke.
DA’s new Special Victims Unit aims to protect the most vulnerable
Special victim's unit aims to protect the most vulnerable
Special Victims Unit aims to protect the most vulnerable
Augusta mayor remains mum on his plan to fight crime
Violent Reduction Plan: Commissioners, public anticipate announcement
Violent Reduction Plan: Commissioners, public anticipate announcement