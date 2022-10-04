Project Freedom Ride gets ready for new dog rescue mission

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old boy from Evans, famous for saving dogs and re-homing, is back in Burke County.

Roman McConn and Project Freedom Ride are getting some dogs ready to head north for a better chance in life.

We tagged along Monday, 8 a.m. on a weekday. Why’s McConn not in school?

“My mom asked my teachers if I could do this, I think, uh yeah, she did, so I got kind of an excuse to be here,” he said.

He’s here having fun with dogs.

“Dogs are just fun to play with. I love playing with dogs,” he said.

McConn’s become a familiar sight for Chaddrick Parrish. He runs the Burke County Animal Shelter.

“It’s definitely a joy to see somebody that young so passionate about a love for animals,” he said.

The rescue, McConn helped create and picked up almost 100 animals from this shelter.

“They love to take the animals that have been here the longest. They want to see those animals that have been here 90, 100, 150 plus days. They want to see those animals go,” he said.

McConn and Project Freedom Ride are here to rescue 13 more dogs.

“I think the shelter’s great, but I’d just like dogs not to live their whole life in the shelter,” said McConn.

They’re loading up for a trip north where they’ll get a chance at a better life. While McConn is already living his best life.

“I’d rather spend my morning playing with dogs than solving math problems,” he said.

The Burke County Animal Shelter has more dogs and cats available for adoption. They’re located in Waynesboro, close to the sheriff’s office.

