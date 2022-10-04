Submit Photos/Videos
Meet the woman behind the massive birdhouse collection in Kirkwood neighborhood

There are so many birdhouses surrounding Yvette Gunn’s home on Oakview Road, it could likely qualify for some kind of record.
Yvette Gunn standing in front of her yard.
Yvette Gunn standing in front of her yard.
By Zac Summers
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a house in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood that is sure to catch the attention of anyone who passes by it.

“Once I started, I just kept going,” Gunn said. “Most of this is about 25 years, I’m thinking, and it’s been an evolution.”

Gunn’s appreciation for nature and art goes back to childhood, watching her mother in the garden. When she became an adult, Gunn grew tired of what she called “sterile yards.” So, she started putting birdhouses in her yard.

“I said, ‘With trees being cut down at an alarming rate, I am going to save the birds,’” she recalled. “And so that’s how I started with birdhouses.”

Gunn estimates she has more than 400 birdhouses in her yard. Some of them she bought. Others she made by hand. She describes her yard as eclectic. There is no rhyme or reason to her collection.

“It’s nothing that you technically plan, but the pieces just gravitate, and you say to yourself, as you see certain things, ‘I know exactly where it needs to go,’” she said.

David Wilson lives next door. His family moved into their home two years ago, but they’ve been in the area for 10 years. He said Gunn’s yard adds a lot of character to the neighborhood.

“I like how unique it is,” he said. “Every time you walk by you kind of got to slow down and take a look.”

While Gunn doesn’t spend as much time in her yard these days, her labor of love still brings her peace - and joy for so many others.

“I truly enjoy it,” she said. “It’s a peace, solace, euphoria, a sense of being. If I can inspire or encourage, I really feel as though I’ve accomplished my mission in life.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

