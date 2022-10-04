Submit Photos/Videos
Keysville man accused of posing as cop to pull over cars

Robert L. O’Brien
Robert L. O’Brien(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who’s accused of impersonating a police officer, and deputies are looking for anyone who may have been a victim.

Deputies said they arrested Robert L. O’Brien, of Keysville, on Monday.

The Burke County Sheriffs Office became aware that O’Brien, a code enforcement officer for the city of Keysville, was initiating traffic stops on people in the area using a city-owned vehicle in which he installed blue flashing lights, according to deputies.

O’Brien, who is not a state-certified law enforcement officer, was conducting these stops illegally, according to deputies.

Anyone who has been stopped by him is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriffs Office at at 706-554-6633.

