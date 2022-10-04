Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was initially expected to be a defense witness Wednesday as his lawyer begins presenting a case that damages to the families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent should be minimal.

But his attorney indicated Jones would head home instead and the defense would call no witnesses.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of 6-year-old victim Ben Wheeler, was the first of three Sandy Hook family members to take the stand Tuesday as the plaintiffs wrapped up their presentation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of mom
Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
Darrell Oliver
Suspect convicted of sneaking in, raping mom with kids nearby
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

Master Automotive
Are you looking to buy a car? We’re On Your Side with the silver linings
Kari Viola-Brooke.
DA’s new Special Victims Unit aims to protect the most vulnerable
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Special victim's unit aims to protect the most vulnerable
Special Victims Unit aims to protect the most vulnerable