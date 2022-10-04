Submit Photos/Videos
How Augusta airport is helping raise breast cancer awareness

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by presenting the fifth annual Field of Pink display.

The Field of Pink consists of pink flags placed around the airport entrance sign to honor those who have fought the breast cancer battle. The commemorative flags will remain in place for the entire month of October.

Everyone is invited to join the airport in the effort to raise awareness about the disease that affects one in eight women in the U.S.

The airport will sell pink flags through Oct. 29 for $1. The airport will also sell T-shirts, one for $20 or two for $30. These items may be purchased at the airport Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds go directly to the Piedmont Augusta Foundation’s Miracle Mile Walk.

“Because you support the Miracle Mile Walk, more women will have access to lifesaving screenings, and we know screening mammograms save lives,” said Laurie Ott, president of Piedmont Augusta Foundation.

Herbert L. Judon, Jr., Augusta Regional Airport executive director, said: “We hope the small part we play makes a difference in the lives of those battling breast cancer, the efforts of health care providers, and related research efforts.”

For more information about the Piedmont Augusta Foundation and the Miracle Mile Walk, visit www.themraclemilewalk.org, call 706-667-0030 or email foundation@uh.org.

