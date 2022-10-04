The Ga. National Fair starts soon. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Ga. National Fair starts soon. Here’s everything you need to know.

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National Fair is starting soon.

The annual festivities start Thursday, Oct. 6. The fair runs until Sunday, Oct. 16.

When the fair is open

Gates open: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. *On Thursday, Oct. 6, gates open at 3 p.m.

Food and outside vendors: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

McGill Marketplace: Noon-10 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Georgia Grown Building, Heritage Hall and Miller-Murphy-Howard: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Midway: Noon-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Prices

Fair admission:

Adults (ages 11 and up): $15

Seniors (ages 60 and up): $10

Children (ages 10 and under): Free with a paying adult

Season Pass: $95

Two Day Pass: $25

Armband ride days:

Oct. 6-7: $25 each

Oct. 10-14: $25 each

Oct. 16: $30 each

For more on ticket pricing and purchasing, click here.

Concerts

There are a number of concerts during the fair’s tenure this year.

Each concert is free with paid gate admission.

Want to gear up before the concert? Listen below to the Georgia National Fair’s official playlist:

Livestock

There are a number of livestock events at the fair.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

4-8 p.m. – Barns open for Tack Only

4-8 p.m. - Tie-outs open for cattle only

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 a.m.- Draft Horses Move-in - Horse Barn 2

8 a.m.-8 p.m. – Barns open for junior livestock arrivals – All Barns

5-7 p.m. – Jr. Heifer check-in – Practice Ring #3

5-7 p.m. – Jr. Market Beef weigh-in – Practice Ring #3

By 7 p.m. – Jr. Market Steers & Heifers due – Beef/Dairy Barn

2-6 p.m. – Jr. Market Goats weigh-in – Sheep/Swine 1

Friday, Oct. 7

8 a.m. - Comm. Dairy Heifer arrival - Beef/Dairy Barn

8 a.m. – Jr. Mrkt. Goat Showmanship (grades 12-1) – New South Arena

10 a.m. and 5 p.m. - Draft Horse Show - Perdue Arena

10 a.m. – Jr. Beef Showmanship (Odd Grades) (Ring 1) – Sutherland Arena

10 a.m. – Jr. Beef Showmanship (Even Grades) (Ring 2) – Sutherland Arena

2 p.m. (following SS) – Jr. Mrkt. Goat Show (Wethers) – New South Arena

4-7 p.m. – Jr. Breeding Ewes due & checked in – Sheep/Swine 2

4-7 p.m. – Jr. Market Lamb weigh-in – Sheep/Swine 2

By 7 p.m. – Jr. Breeding Ewes & Jr. Mrkt. Lambs due – Sheep/Swine 2

Saturday, Oct. 8

8 a.m. – Jr. Heifer Show – Sutherland Arena

8 a.m. – Jr. Market Goat Show (Does) – New South Arena

8 a.m.– Jr. Breeding Ewe Showmanship & Show – Sheep/Swine 2

9 a.m. and 5 p.m. - Draft Horse Show - Perdue Arena

Noon – Jr. Mrkt. Lamb 1st Year Exhibitor Show – Sheep/Swine 2

1 p.m. – Jr. Comm. Dairy Heifers due – Beef/Dairy Barn

10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Jr. Comm. Dairy Heifer weigh-in – Foster Rhodes Arena

2 p.m. (following Mrkt. Goat) – Jr. Mrkt. Lamb Showmanship – New South Arena

4 p.m. (following Jr. Dairy Show) – Dress a Cow Contest – Foster Rhodes Arena

Sunday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. – Jr. Market Lamb Show – New South Arena

9 a.m. – Jr. Comm. Dairy Heifer Showmanship & Show – Foster Rhodes Arena

9 a.m. and 5 p.m. - Draft Horse Show - Perdue Arena

10 a.m. – Jr. Market Beef Show – Sutherland Arena

Monday, Oct. 10

10 a.m. - Miniature Horse Demonstration - Practice Ring 2

1-5 p.m. – Open Boer and Open Dairy Goats Arrive and Check-in - Sheep/Swine 1&2

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9 a.m. – Open Boer Goat Show – New South Arena

9 a.m. – Open Dairy Goat – Sheep/Swine 2

9 a.m. - Feathered Horse Show - Perdue Arena

10 a.m. - Miniature Horse Demonstration - Practice Ring 2

Wednesday, Oct. 12

8 a.m. - Feathered Horse Show - Perdue Arena

8 a.m.-5 p.m – Dairy Arrivals - Beef/Dairy Barn

Thursday, Oct. 13

8 a.m.-8 p.m. - Dairy Arrivals - Beef/Dairy Barn

8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Mrkt. Swine Arrive & Weigh-in – Sheep/Swine 1&2

8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Jr. Breeding Gilts Arrive & Check-in – Sheep/Swine 1&2

8 a.m.-7 p.m. - Jr. Invitational Arrivals - Multipurpose Bldg.

4-8 p.m. - GNF Barrel Blast (practice) - Perdue Arena

5 p.m. – Jr. Swine Showmanship (12th-9th grade) – New South Arena

Friday, Oct. 14

8 a.m. – Jr. Swine Showmanship (8th-preclub) – New South Arena

Following Showmanship - Jr. Breeding Gilt Show – New South Arena

8 a.m.-noon - Jr. Invitational Arrivals - Multipurpose Bldg.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - GNF Barrel Blast (practice) - Perdue Arena

10 a.m.-noon - Jr. Invitational Check-in/Weigh-in - Practice Ring 3

10 a.m.-8 p.m.- Llamas Arrive - Horse Barn 1

2 p.m. - Open/Jr. Dairy Shows (classes 1-9) - Foster Rhodes Arena

2 p.m. - Jr. Invitational Showmanship - Sutherland Arena

6 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies (NBHA) - Perdue Arena

Saturday, Oct. 15

8 a.m. – Jr. Market Hog Show – New South Arena

8 a.m - Llama Show (Performance) - Covered Horse Arena

8:30 a.m. - Rabbit & Cavy Show - Multipurpose Bldg.

8:30 a.m. - Livestock Judging Contest - Sutherland Arena

9 a.m.-noon - GNF Barrel Blast (practice) - Perdue Arena

10 a.m. - Jr. Dairy Showmanship - Foster Rhodes Arena

1 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies (NBHA) - Perdue Arena

1 p.m. - Jr. Invitational Market Beef Show - Sutherland Arena

2 p.m. - Open/Jr. Dairy Shows (classes 10-24) - Foster Rhodes Arena

Sunday, Oct. 16

8 a.m - Georgia Grown Hog Show - New South Arena

8 a.m- Cowboy Church - Perdue Arena

9 a.m.- Llama Show (Halter) - Covered Horse Arena

9 a.m. - Jr. Invitational Heifer Show - Sutherland Arena

10 a.m. - GNF Barrel Blast Finals - Perdue Arena

Every day

All Day - Rabbit/Cavy Exhibits - Multipurpose Bldg.

Want to see live, real-time livestock events? Click here.

For more on the Georgia National Fair, click here.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, WALB News 10 will be doing a live broadcast at the Georgia National Fair. The live broadcast will be the 5:30 p.m. newscast that day. Tune in!

Headed to the Georgia National Fair? Send us your photos below:

