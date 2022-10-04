Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their will. (Source: Merced County Sheriff/CNN)
By KFSN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Caption

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
Darrell Oliver
Suspect convicted of sneaking in, raping mom with kids nearby
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, said a family of four was taken against their...
Sheriff: 'Lowlife" kidnapped baby and family
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Family believed kidnapped in California