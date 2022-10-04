Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll see clear skies with temperatures falling into the upper 40s early this morning. Winds will be light out of the north.

Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures today. Highs will reach the mid-70s in the afternoon and winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Another cool morning in the upper 40s early Wednesday. Sunny skies will allow highs to warm to the near 80 Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will get a little warmer Thursday and Friday as our next front approaches the region. Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday ahead of the front. No rain in the forecast from this front passing through Friday night, but it will knock temperatures down back below average this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will remain in the mid-70s under sunny skies.

