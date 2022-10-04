Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

A cool, dry start to the first week of October. Warming trend through Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a chilly start this morning in the CSRA with many locations down in the 40s. Cool mornings will continue through Thursday before a brief warm up Friday.

Lows will stay below average for the rest of the week.
Lows will stay below average for the rest of the week.(WRDW)

Clear skies and cooler than average temperatures this evening into tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s heading into early Wednesday. Winds will be mostly calm overnight.

Another cool morning in the mid-40s early Wednesday. Sunny skies will allow highs to warm to the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will get a little warmer Thursday and Friday as our next front approaches the region. Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday ahead of the front, slightly warmer Friday than Thursday. No rain in the forecast from this front passing through Friday night, but it will knock temperatures down back below average this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will remain in the mid-70s under sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

