Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

On crime plan, ‘Mayor will not be providing a follow-up at this time’

By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 12 days since Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis said he would unveil his plan to combat crime.

We expected an announcement last week, but his office said he had a family emergency.

He was at Tuesday’s Augusta Commission meeting, so we asked if he was ready to provide the update – about a week after it was promised.

His legislative aide, Keona Shaw, wrote in an email to News 12: “The Mayor will not be providing a follow-up at this time. I appreciate your interest in this critical work and your willingness to report the facts when presented to the public on the next steps.”

With no update from the mayor, we followed up Tuesday with commissioners on their thoughts on seeing a plan come together before Davis’ term is over.

“Say it one more time. Downtown is. .. what’s that word? S - A - F - E. Safe,” he said.

This was said during the Downtown Development Authority’s presentation in 2022, the mayor’s only mention of public safety at Tuesday’s meeting of the Augusta Commission.

AUGUSTA VIOLENT CRIME:

While we weren’t able to receive any new updates on his plan, we followed up with commissioners.

Catherine Smith McKnight, Augusta Commission member for District 3, said: “When I see a 17-year-old or 18-year-old shooting people, something is wrong, and we need to figure out what’s going on.”

With safety in mind, it’s also a question of a plan that could last past the mayor’s term.

District 5 Commissioner Bobby Williams said: “We don’t have a fast process if you understand what I mean, so it’ll probably be slow. I don’t think there’s anything we could start today that he would be able to finish before he goes out in December.”

With time in mind, District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett questioned his presence in Augusta altogether.

MORE | Public still awaiting Augusta mayor’s plan to fight violent crime

“How many days has he missed this year? How many meetings has he missed? So in regards to how many days he has left, if he has something that we should all look at, that’s great. But in regards to some big plan that he has about public safety, where’s it been for the last seven years,” he asked.

We followed up with the mayor after the meeting, and he says that he didn’t get our two requests we put in Monday and to follow up with his office again.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stay Social Tap and Table
Well-known Columbia County business gets alcohol license revoked
From left: Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, Brett Allen Burkett and Pam Fulmer Burkett
3 caregivers arrested in neglect death of Saluda County senior
Fire at James Brown Boulevard at Laney Walker Boulevard.
Crews battle two structure fires along Laney Walker Boulevard
Big-rig crash on I-20 closed all eastbound lanes on Oct. 5, 2022.
Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler crash snarls I-20 near Grovetown
Crews will repurpose an unfinished National Nuclear Security Administration project into the...
2,500 jobs coming to SRS with plutonium plant’s construction

Latest News

Master Automotive
Are you looking to sell your car? We’re On Your Side with the silver linings
Golf ball
80 earn invitations to Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt Finals
Vegetation was being burned on Oct. 5, 2022, but the fire started to spread. A neighbor...
Officials hope you won’t let yard-debris fires spread like this one
Vegetation was being burned on Oct. 5, 2022, but the fire started to spread. A neighbor...
Scenes from Belvedere brush fire