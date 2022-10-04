Augusta mayor remains mum on his plan to fight crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 11 days since Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis said he would unveil his plan to combat crime.

We expected an announcement last week, but his office said he had a family emergency.

As of right now, we have no update from the mayor. We followed up with commissioners on their thoughts on seeing a plan come together before his term is over.

“Say it one more time. Downtown is...what’s that word? S - a - f - e. Safe,” he said.

This was said during the Downtown Development Authority’s presentation in 2022. The mayor’s only mention of public safety at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

AUGUSTA VIOLENT CRIME:

While we weren’t able to receive any new updates on his plan, we followed up with commissioners.

Commissioner for District 3 Catherine Smith McKnight said: “When I see a 17-year-old or 18-year-old shooting people, something is wrong, and we need to figure out what’s going on.”

With safety in mind, it’s also a question of a plan that could last past the mayor’s term.

Commissioner for District 5 Bobby Williams said: “We don’t have a fast process if you understand what I mean, so it’ll probably be slow. I don’t think there’s anything we could start today that he would be able to finish before he goes out in December.”

With time in mind, Commissioner for District 8, Brandon Garret questioned his presence in Augusta altogether.

“How many days has he missed this year? How many meetings has he missed? So in regards to how many days he has left, if he has something that we should all look at, that’s great. But in regards to some big plan that he has about public safety, where’s it been for the last seven years,” he asked.

We followed up with the mayor after the meeting, and he says that he didn’t get our two requests we put in Monday and to follow up with his office again.

City leaders voted to move forward with a plan to revitalize the area between Deans Bridge Road and the Bobby Jones Expressway.

The housing authority says they’re looking at a $50-to-60-million investment to bring affordable housing, stores, and even a new learning center to the area. The vote to approve the plan was unanimous.

