Augusta leaders vote to revitalize Deans Bridge intersection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a Deans Bridge Road economic development plan that went on front of them last week.

The revitalization plan is planned near Deans Bridge Road and the Bobby Jones Expressway.

“We think it’s time for a revitalization plan for this specific area,” said Aaron Fortner of Canvas Planning Group.

Affordable housing, a place for new stores, and even a new early learning center are all laid out in the Augusta Housing Authority plan to revitalize part of Deans Bridge Road.

While the pictures are just the starting point, Deputy Executive Director Doug Freeman says they are looking at a $50 to $60 million investment.

“It provides a unifying framework so that the end result is what is good for the city and good for that area,” he said.

The main emphasis is affordable housing. The housing authority is already applying for low-income house tax credits through the state, and depending on how much they get, this could affect how low the price is for South Augustans wanting to live here.

Ben Hasan, the Augusta Commission member for District 6, said: “On the face of it, I think it looks good. I mean, details are important.”

While no developer has been picked, Freeman has said Walton Communities could be a good pick. The same developer is behind the Walton Oaks neighborhood.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said: “I’m going to advocate that the commission fully support this, and I’ll say the same thing next week.”

Construction could begin in 2024.

Also at Tuesday’s commission meeting

A stormwater department audit motion failed 3-6 After Mayor Hardie Davis suggested a fact sheet explaining what the department does and Commissioner Sean Frantom defending keeping department functions and projects open.

Commissioners approved the consent agenda, which includes $3.2 million for a contractor help with grass maintenance.

$7 million in American rescue Plan funds for the Augusta Fire Department was sent back to committee.

