Aiken County residents can get pets microchipped for free

Leo the cat
Leo the cat(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents is planned this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

If you live in Aiken County, you can bring your dog or cat (and proof of their rabies vaccination) to the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, and get them microchipped for free.

Dogs just need to be leashed and cats must be secure in carriers.

A microchip is a permanent form of ID, registered to a recovery database that holds pet and owner information. It is the size of a grain of rice and inserted under the skin of your dog or cat. It can be read by a microchip scanner when the pet is found and brought to a shelter, rescue or veterinarian.

The event is offered by the shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter.

