Aiken breast health center opening for 2 Saturdays this month

Aiken Regional Medical Center
Aiken Regional Medical Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - During October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Women’s Breast Health and Imaging Center at Aiken Regional Medical Centers will be open two Saturdays in October.

The dates are Oct. 8 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Regular screenings can help women increase their chance of surviving a cancer diagnosis,” says Dr. Jill Enter, of Aiken Surgical Associates. She recommends that women should have a yearly mammography screening starting at age 40.

MORE | How Augusta airport is helping raise breast cancer awareness

The Women’s Breast Health and Imaging Center offers 3D mammography. The 3D process is more advanced than traditional film mammography and examines breast tissue, layer by layer, through up to 60 digital images. It may also find harder-to-detect abnormalities early when breast cancer may be more easily treated.

“The precise imaging of 3D mammography is very useful in improving breast cancer detection, especially for patients with dense breast tissue,” Enter said. “It also has helped reduce the number of callbacks for repeat images in routine mammograms, because it provides the radiologist with more detail per image.”

An appointment is required for a mammogram. Mammograms are covered as preventive screenings under most insurance plans. To schedule a 3D mammogram, call 803-641.5808.

The Women’s Breast Health and Imaging Center is located at 400 Medical Park Drive, on the campus of Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

