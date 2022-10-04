3 caregivers arrested in neglect death of Saluda County senior

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested three people after the death of a vulnerable adult.

Arrested Monday were:

Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, charged with fraudulently obtained money, goods and and Services more than $1,000; exploitation of a vulnerable adult; and abuse or neglect resulting in death.

Brett Allen Burkett, 27, charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death.

Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death.

According to arrest warrants provided by SLED, the victim was elderly and not physically or mentally capable of self-care. The three suspects lived in the victim’s home as the primary caregivers, according to the arrest warrants.

A pathologist ruled the victim died of complications from chronic neglect, and the death was classified as a homicide, according to the arrest warrant.

In addition, Bedenbaugh is accused of using the victim’s bank account to fraudulently gain money and convert it for her own use in excess of $10,000.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Saluda Police Department, and the three suspects were booked at the Saluda County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

