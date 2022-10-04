21-year-old deputy killed in crossfire while serving felony warrant, sheriff says

POLK CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - A sheriff’s office in Florida is mourning the death of a 21-year-old deputy killed this week in the line of duty.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane, 21, died on Tuesday during a shooting involving deputies who were serving a felony warrant.

Authorities say the incident started when they received a Heartland Crime Stoppers tip that a wanted person was seen at a trailer park in Polk City. The person was identified as 46-year-old Cheryl Lynn Williams, who had an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

The sheriff’s office said Williams also has a criminal history of 11 felonies and four misdemeanors. She spent nine years in a Florida state prison system out of an 11-year sentence for trafficking in meth.

According to officials, Sergeant Michael Brooks responded to Williams’ location with deputies Johnny Holsonback III, Adam Pennell and Blane Lane at about 3 a.m.

Authorities said the team entered a mobile home Williams was reportedly inside of when they spotted her with what they believed was a silver handgun pointed at them. Shots were fired, and the 46-year-old suspect was hit.

However, Lane, who took up a tactical position outside the trailer, was also shot in the left arm and chest.

Lane was transported to a medical center along with Williams. The sheriff’s office said the 21-year-old deputy died from his injuries and Williams’ vital signs were stable at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that an early investigation revealed that Williams’ handgun turned out to be a BB gun and that Lane was struck by a weapon used by Sergeant Brooks or Deputy Holsonback.

Lane became a deputy sheriff in January and was assigned to the Northwest District Patrol.

Officials said Williams is facing charges that include felony second-degree murder upon her release from the hospital.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is planning a line-of-duty death funeral with full law enforcement honors for the fallen deputy.

