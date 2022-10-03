Submit Photos/Videos
Youth baseball training program aims to spread knowledge for free

By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta former professional baseball player is working to keep kids out of the streets.

The Palmetto Peach Sports Training Academy is getting kids back into baseball. To join comes at no cost to you.

We caught up with the coaches teaching kids about the game of life and showing a few skills along the way.

Wilbur Gordon wants to grow the game.

“Baseball in the inner city dwindled down so bad. It’s basically on life support right now, so we are the ones with the shock. We finna give it a little shock to try to bring it back to life,” he said.

Gordon and the Palmetto Peach Sports Training Academy bring life to the field. They teach every kid who shows up for free.

“We catch them before they get to high school, then they’ll have a better level, better skill set when they get on to the high school level. That’s what’s been missing. They’re not getting trained in middle school,” said Gordon.

Perry Dunn Jr. Is one of the men doing the training.

“It’s been an amazing ride for me, and I loved every minute of it. With the talent I have, I’m trying to spread it all around,” he said.

Dunn played for the Pirates organization in the ‘60s and ‘70s. He discovered this organization when he saw Gordon at a GreenJackets game last year.

“They invited me out to see what they were doing, so I went out for a week and said I’m in. It keeps getting better and better ever since,” said Dunn.

Gordon said: “He made it to the top level, and he comes out here and gives his time for free.”

Gordon and Dunn are happy to do it. They love helping these young players grow.

“I love it. I love it... These guys... This is my fountain of youth right here,” said Gordon.

Gordon says anyone can come out. They practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

