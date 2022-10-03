Submit Photos/Videos
Woman charged with attempted murder and castration of boy, police say

Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.
Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.(Wilson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina woman is accused of kidnapping, castrating and attempting to kill a boy she knew, according to officials.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Bracey Byrd was arrested on Friday for attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping, and three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury.

WITN reports that Byrd was given a $2 million secured bond.

On Thursday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was told about a case of possible child abuse by the Wilson County Department of Social Services.

The Wilson Medical Center Emergency Department reported that a boy was brought to them with third-degree burns. The staff determined the boy’s wounds did not seem to be self-inflicted, and that he had other injuries to his body. He was taken to the burn center for treatment.

Deputies said the additional injuries included bruising to the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back, and genital area. Some of the boy’s injuries did not seem to have been current and were in the process of healing when the boy was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

Byrd and the victim knew each other, the sheriff’s office says. To protect the case, the sheriff’s office said no other details will be released.

