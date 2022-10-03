Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is coming up soon, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8.

How can I register to vote?

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. All people casting a ballot in the General and Special Election must make changes or updates to their registration by that date to be eligible to vote in the Election. You can check your registration or register online at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

How soon can I cast my ballot after registering to vote?

Early voting begins on Oct. 17. The last day to register in any runoff elections that may occur is Nov. 7. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Where can I see a sample ballot?

You will need to sign in to the My Voter Page portal to access a county-specific sample ballot. You can also contact your local elections office.

Does my party affiliation matter?

Georgia voters do not select a political party affiliation when they register to vote. You can choose a Democratic or Republican primary ballot or you can choose a non-partisan ballot.

No matter what ballot you choose, you will not be formally affiliated with that party and everyone uses the same ballot during the general election.

When is Election Day?

Election Day Voting will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Nov. 8, and all polling locations in Richmond County will be open. Voters must report to their assigned precinct in order to vote on Election Day. All voters voting in person on Election Day must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification prior to casting a ballot.

When is early voting?

In Richmond County, advance voting will be held beginning Oct. 17 in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room in the municipal building, 535 Telfair St. Voting hours will be weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 28 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. Beginning Oct. 29, voting will be available in the Beazley Room, the Henry Brigham Recreation Center, the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes and the Warren Road Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the following week Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Sunday voting will be offered on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All people voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification. Voting is not permitted on the Monday prior to the election.

Where should I go to vote?

To check where your nearest early voting location is click here and enter your First Initial, Last Name, County and Date of Birth.

How do I vote by absentee ballot?

People who are registered to vote in Georgia can request an absentee ballot by mail. Residents do not need an excuse to request an absentee ballot, which must reach their local County Board of Registrar’s Office by the time polls close on Election Day. Click here for more information.

Every county will have at least one dropbox for absentee ballots. Your absentee ballot can be tracked through the secretary of state’s My Voter Page or Georgia Ballot Trax.

What if I have a problem with registering to vote?

If you encounter a problem, please contact your County Board of Registrar’s Office or the Georgia Secretary of State. Call the Secretary of State at 877-725-9797 to report an issue. You can also submit a complaint online to the Secretary of State Elections Division.

