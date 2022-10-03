Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase

Quentin S. Lister
Quentin S. Lister(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta.

Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, attempted murder and failure to stop for a blue light, according to jail records.

Around 9:40 a.m. Sept. 16, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.

As deputies arrived, a vehicle was fleeing the scene. Deputies pursued it up Highway 19 to Interstate 20, where the vehicle traveled west to Exit 16, eventually got on I-520 and fled across the state line, exiting and heading west along Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta.

Authorities say Lister got out and ran on foot on Sea Isle Drive, the street where he lives.

He was eventually taken into custody and turned over to Richmond County deputies to extradition.

On Friday, he was transferred to Aiken County jail, according to jail records.

The robbery victim, a 69-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to an Augusta hospital.

