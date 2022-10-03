Suspect convicted of sneaking in, raping mom with kids nearby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby.

Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

The rape happened on Nov. 27, 2021, after Oliver entered an apartment in the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road through the unlocked window to a child’s room.

According to an incident report from deputies, the mother says Oliver forced her onto the bed. As she tried to fight him off, he held her down, saying, “I’m not going to hurt your kids, but this is going to happen.”

HOW TO GET HELP Help is always available if you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted. Don’t be afraid to call the National Sexual Assault hotline at 800-656-4673 or reach out to the Rape and Crisis Center in Augusta at 706-724-5200.

An 11-year old daughter called 911 as the rapist attacked her mother, according to Williams.

Oliver then fled through the window, leaving behind his palm print, which helped investigators identify him, according to Williams.

Oliver was eventually caught in Columbus and sent to Augusta to face charges.

It was the third time for him to be charged with rape.

Back in 2008, he served prison time for burglary and weapons charges. He was charged with rape and robbery in 2014. In 2017, he had eight more charges including home invasion and aggravated assault. In 2018, he was accused of rape, burglary, kidnapping, home invasion and a weapons charge.

He was never convicted of those crimes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.