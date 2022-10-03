Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Stars including Miles Teller, Machine Gun Kelly to attend 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival

FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun:...
FILE - Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Teller will host the opening episode of the 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival will begin in late October.

The week-long event officially kicks off on Oct. 22. This event is the largest university-run film festival in the United States.

The festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts, with eight world premieres and six U.S. premieres.

Honored guests attending this year’s festival include Ron Howard, Janelle Monáe, Eddie Redmayne, Sadie Sink, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) and Miles Teller – just to name a few. Please click here to view more.

Click here to view the schedule of events.

Click here for information on tickets and passes.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
Darrell Oliver
Suspect convicted of sneaking in, raping mom with kids nearby
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
Hardie Davis
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. to announce plan to reduce violent crime
Palmetto Peach Sports Training Academy
Youth baseball training program aims to spread knowledge for free
medical bill
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory against low-income citizens
Miss Juliet Walk
Miracle Monday: Raising awareness for ‘Miss Juliet’s Walk’