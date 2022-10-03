Sen. Tim Scott makes campaign stop in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senator Tim Scott held a rally in Aiken Monday afternoon campaigning for re-election.

He was at the Bisquecuts & Glazy on Pine Log Road. He’s talking about initiatives to take care of our service members, fund the police, and fight crime in our communities.

“We want to thank the police, refund the police and lock up violent criminals because that’s what we do to keep everybody safe,” said Scott.

He is facing Democratic nominee and current state representative Krystle Matthews.

