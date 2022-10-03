Submit Photos/Videos
Sen. Tim Scott makes campaign stop in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senator Tim Scott held a rally in Aiken Monday afternoon campaigning for re-election.

He was at the Bisquecuts & Glazy on Pine Log Road. He’s talking about initiatives to take care of our service members, fund the police, and fight crime in our communities.

MORE | Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election

“We want to thank the police, refund the police and lock up violent criminals because that’s what we do to keep everybody safe,” said Scott.

He is facing Democratic nominee and current state representative Krystle Matthews.

