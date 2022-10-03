S.C. coastal residents pick up the pieces after pier, beaches damaged by Ian

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The people in the Cherry Grove community are taking the cleanup process one day at a time after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc along the Grand Strand coast.

City crews in North Myrtle Beach have spent the weekend cleaning up sand, pieces of wood and even sand dune vegetation from the roads. Due to the amount of damage and clean-up, North Ocean Boulevard was partially closed in some areas.

Meanwhile, some families are dealing with damage done to their homes, including the Bullard family, whose home was hit by the storm’s powerful surge.

“We walked around the back of the house and we saw the water line and we were like, ‘Oh, no’, so we went inside of the house as fast as we could and we saw it come up about two and a half feet to the house,” said Phai Bullard.

The family took out furniture, cabinets and kitchen drawers to dry outside the garage. Thousands of dollars could be lost due to the flooding, so the Bullard family is doing everything they can to salvage what they have left.

“If we know that it was going to be this bad we would have planned ahead sooner,” said Bullard.

Houses and hotels weren’t the only things that were damaged by the hurricane. A huge chunk of the iconic Cherry Grove Pier was swept away.

“You could hear popping and cracking. The boards were making sounds of that nature. We had water coming up right outside our doors. They were splashing up through the deck boards,” said the owner of the Cherry Grove pier, Edgar Stevens.

“It’s so sad seeing the pier the way it is. That has been there for so long,” said Bullard.

Beach damage being assessed

The Army Corps of Engineers is working to assess any erosion damage to South Carolina beaches.

Surveyors and geographers used a machine called the RAMbL Sunday afternoon to take measurements and assess Folly Beach. The RAMLDR uses a light detecting and ranging tool to map beaches.

Corps members can compare the assessment to past models of the beaches, and if there is significant erosion, they can make a plan for replenishing the essential islands.

“Folly Beach is a barrier dune and it is our first line of defense,” Zindars says. “These beaches provide protection, and this primary dune, to all the infrastructure that is on the island, but also the infrastructure behind it.”

The corps is scheduled to assess Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island later in the week. The corps also had a team survey the Charleston Harbor early Saturday morning before it reopened, taking similar data measurements.

Goats on break for now

The famous inhabitants of Goat Island at the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the season.

The goats were moved on Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian and brought to a farm so that they would be safe from the storm.

But because of the heavy damage Goat Island suffered during Ian, the goats will not be brought back to the island for the rest of the season.

“The island suffered extreme erosion and their shelter was destroyed so the decision was made not to return them until the spring to allow adequate time for repairs to be done,” said Drunken Jacks restaurant, whose owner, Al Hitchcock, also owns the goats.

The beloved animals typically stay on Goat Island from April through November.

The goats were relocated on Saturday to their winter home at Osprey.

