Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races.

With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.

“Too often politics become about the politician. It becomes about who’s standing for office and whose names are on the ballot, but the story needs to be about whose lives could be changed if we get this right,” Abrams said.

Abrams’ opponent Republican Governor Brian Kemp was on the campaign trail in recent days pointing blame at Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C., for rising inflation.

“We already have 40-year high inflation that’s been caused by their disastrous policies,” Kemp said. “And it’s killing hardworking Georgians when they go to the gas pump or the grocery store, you know, we’re in a fight for the soul of our state.”

A new Fox News poll shows support for Kemp is 50%, up 3 points since July, giving him a 7-point lead over Abrams who sits at 43%, relatively unchanged from two months ago (44%).

In the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, the survey finds Warnock up 5 points over Walker (46%-41%), similar to his 4-point edge in July (46-42%). The advantage is within the poll’s margin of error.

