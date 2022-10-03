Miracle Monday: Raising awareness for the ‘Miss Juliet’s Walk’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and in a few weeks, you will have the opportunity to take part in a walk that not only raises awareness but benefits the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

It’s called ‘Miss Juliet’s Walk’ named after a one-year-old born with Down Syndrome.

It wouldn’t take Krista Maddox long to find out that her now one-year-old daughter Juliet would have Down Syndrome. She was 12 weeks into her pregnancy when she got the news.

“They did an ultrasound. She had a lot of markers for Down Syndrome. They call it soft markers. Some being a thick Nuchal fold on the back of her neck which is fluid buildup, a common Down Syndrome trait,” she said.

Doctors also discovered Juliet had a heart defect that nearly half of babies with Down Syndrome have. Maddox says all of this information brought a whirlwind of emotions.

“You go through a grief process where you grieve what you thought would be, but once I could feel her moving, once I could feel her inside of me, you’re just kind of on for the ride and accept everything. She’s been a huge blessing,” said Maddox.

Juliet was hospitalized at three months old for a total of four months. In her one year of life, she has had a total of 10 surgeries.

DONATE | How to help Children’s Hospital of Georgia

The big one at seven months old helped repair the two holes in the middle of her heart. Maddox says this hospital has changed her family’s life.

“When they save your baby’s life, you feel like you owe everything to everybody that works here, that’s given her attention, that comes and holds her, cuddle her,” she said.

Miss Juliet’s Walk was started last year to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

They were able to raise $10,000 to help support the hospital that supported Juliet when she needed it the most.

“This year it has a whole different meaning because we should be doing this in memory of her instead of in honor of her. Instead of her being there leading the walk with us, we would have to be thinking of what we used to have instead, so it’s definitely very special now.”

Maddox says throughout this whole experience she couldn’t imagine Juliet any different than what she is.

“If she didn’t have Down Syndrome, she wouldn’t have the personality she has. She wouldn’t be the same as God wanted her to be, so we’re thankful for what we have,” said Maddox.

If you’re interested in taking part in Miss Juliet’s Walk, it’s taking place at Lake Olmstead on Oct. 22 at 9a .m. You do not need to register; you can just show up. If you want a shirt or want to donate, visit Miss Juliet’s Walk.

You have until Oct. 9 to order a shirt.

