I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Although the fire was on the westbound side, traffic was tied up in both directions leading up to the site of the fire.

Meanwhile, there was also reportedly a serious traffic tie-up around the same time on Tobacco Road leaving Gate 5 of Fort Gordon.

