Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts 30th Annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry

Golden Harvest hosts their 30th annual It's Spooky to be Hungry food and funds drive.
Golden Harvest hosts their 30th annual It's Spooky to be Hungry food and funds drive.(https://itsspookytobehungry.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/2_NeighborsFeedingNeighbors.png)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank scares away hunger during its 30th annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry food and funds drive. The month-long event began Saturday, October 1st.

Local residents can get involved by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Start a Virtual Drive’.

Community Members can donate to the Spooky campaign by visiting itsspookytobehungry.org and clicking ‘Donate’. Every $1 raised provides three meals to those in need in our area.

CSRA residents can sign-up to volunteer at itsspookytobehungry.org.

Local businesses are competing to collet monetary donations Oct. 1-31. To join the competition, visit visit https://itsspookytobehungry.org/businesses. Select schools across the CSRA also will collect food items throughout the month.

Golden Harvest Food Bank serves the hungry in our 25-county service area in Georgia and South Carolina. In 2021, Golden Harvest distributed over 12 million meals to those in need.

This year the food bank has a goal of distributing 750,000 meals.

