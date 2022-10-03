Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts 30th Annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank scares away hunger during its 30th annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry food and funds drive. The month-long event began Saturday, October 1st.

Local residents can get involved by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Start a Virtual Drive’.

Community Members can donate to the Spooky campaign by visiting itsspookytobehungry.org and clicking ‘Donate’. Every $1 raised provides three meals to those in need in our area.

CSRA residents can sign-up to volunteer at itsspookytobehungry.org.

Local businesses are competing to collet monetary donations Oct. 1-31. To join the competition, visit visit https://itsspookytobehungry.org/businesses. Select schools across the CSRA also will collect food items throughout the month.

Golden Harvest Food Bank serves the hungry in our 25-county service area in Georgia and South Carolina. In 2021, Golden Harvest distributed over 12 million meals to those in need.

This year the food bank has a goal of distributing 750,000 meals.

