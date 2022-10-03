Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fuel prices edge upward in 2-state region and much of U.S.

Steering wheel
Steering wheel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices is the two-state region increased in the past week as Hurricane Ian bore down on the region.

In Georgia, gas prices on Monday are averaging $3.17 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.12 a week earlier, according to AAA. In Augusta, the price Monday is $3.10 per gallon, up from $2.99 a week earlier.

In South Carolina, the average Monday is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.22 a week earlier. The average Monday in Aiken and Edgefield counties is $3.18, up 3 cents from a week earlier.

MORE | Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11

Despite the increase, gas in the two-state region is a bargain compared to some areas; the national average on Monday is $3.80, up from $3.73 a week earlier.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said while he’s hopeful there will eventually be relief, “prices could go a bit higher before cooling off.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
This was the scene at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on Sept. 30, 2022.
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
Nearly 30,000 people came to Harlem on Saturday
33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival brings out a crowd
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed by car accident in Orangeburg County
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

gas tax extension
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
Rivian announces layoffs
Huge Georgia Rivian project threatened by judge’s ruling
Revised hotel design for Project Pascalis.
Aiken leaders scrap plans for Project Pascalis downtown development