Fuel prices edge upward in 2-state region and much of U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices is the two-state region increased in the past week as Hurricane Ian bore down on the region.

In Georgia, gas prices on Monday are averaging $3.17 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.12 a week earlier, according to AAA. In Augusta, the price Monday is $3.10 per gallon, up from $2.99 a week earlier.

In South Carolina, the average Monday is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.22 a week earlier. The average Monday in Aiken and Edgefield counties is $3.18, up 3 cents from a week earlier.

Despite the increase, gas in the two-state region is a bargain compared to some areas; the national average on Monday is $3.80, up from $3.73 a week earlier.

“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. “At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said while he’s hopeful there will eventually be relief, “prices could go a bit higher before cooling off.”

