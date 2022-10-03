Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
From left: Krystal Anderson and Tony Berry
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
Problems like new voting systems and confusion over absentee ballots led to an overwhelming...
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
This was the scene at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on Sept. 30, 2022.
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Reports: Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights recruiter identified
The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as a man with multiple prior DWIs,...
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries