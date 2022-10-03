Submit Photos/Videos
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Javar Myron Odom
Javar Myron Odom(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 40

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released police documents reveal how a teenager was caught with a BB gun last week at Glenn Hills High School.

An incident report from Richmond County School System police shows that Javar Myron Odom, 17, was caught with the semi-automatic BB gun after an officer observed it tucked into his waistband around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 27.

MORE | Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old

It happened in the bus loading zone of the school at 2840 Glenn Hills Drive, where the officer told Odom to place both hands behind his back, according to the incident report.

Odom complied and was taken inside the school, where an administrative searched was conducted by an assistant principal, according to the incident report.

In addition to the BB gun, a container of about 1,000 BBs was found in his book bag, according to the report.

Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.

He was jailed with bond set at $5,700, according to jail records. By Monday morning, he’d been released.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

