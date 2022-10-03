Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

A cool, dry start to the first week of October. Warming trend through Friday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today looks to be a cool and breezy day due to some low-level moisture circulating into the area around a low off the Carolina coast, but the air aloft will be very dry, so we do not expect to see any rain. As a result, it will be a very cool day with highs about 10 degrees below average in the lower 70s with winds from the northeast at 8 to 13 mph. Slightly breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday with more sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. A warming trend will continue through Friday with highs reaching near 80 by Wednesday afternoon and the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 30,000 people came to Harlem on Saturday
33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival brings out a crowd
This was the scene at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on Sept. 30, 2022.
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed by car accident in Orangeburg County
Surveillance image of bank robber on Sept. 29, 2022, in Langley.
Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley
21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle

Latest News

Mornings will be cool to chilly for the first week of October.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Highs in the 70s
Dry Outlook This Week
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your unseasonably cool Sunday forecast.
Sunday AM Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your unseasonably cool Sunday forecast.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still