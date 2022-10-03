Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The remnants of Ian has stalled to our north over the mid-Atlantic region and will help pull drier and cooler than average weather into our area through midweek. In fact, we currently think the weather around Georgia and South Carolina will stay dry for the next 7 to 10 days or so. Afternoon highs will climb to near average in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front that will deliver another shot of crisp fall air just in time for next weekend. The air mass will be very dry, however, so we expect anything just a few clouds ahead of the front on Friday with plenty of sunshine expected this upcoming weekend behind it.

After a mostly to partly cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s, Sunday night features partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dipping into the middle 50s. Winds will be out of the north between 3 to 7 mph.

Monday looks like it could be a cloudy, cool, and breezy day due to some low-level moisture circulating into the area around a low off the Carolina coast, but the air aloft will be very dry, so we do not expect to see any rain. As a result, it will be a very cool day with highs about 10 degrees below average in the lower 70s with winds from the northeast at 8 to 13 mph. Slightly breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday with more sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. A warming trend will continue through Friday with highs reaching near 80 by Wednesday afternoon and the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

