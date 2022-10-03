Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

A cool, dry start to the first week of October. Warming trend through Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week looks to stay dry with cooler than average temperatures through Wednesday, brief warm up Thursday and Friday, before another fall cool down this weekend.

Cool mornings in the upper 40s through Thursday.
Cool mornings in the upper 40s through Thursday.(WRDW)

Skies will clear out this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 40s by early Tuesday. Winds will be light overnight out of the north.

Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid-70s in the afternoon and winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Another cool morning in the upper 40s early Wednesday. Sunny skies will allow highs to warm to the near 80 Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will get a little warmer Thursday and Friday as our next front approaches the region. Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday ahead of the front. No rain in the forecast from this front passing through Friday night, but it will knock temperatures down back below average this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will remain in the mid-70s under sunny skies.

