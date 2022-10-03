Cyber Security Operations Center Opens at USC Aiken

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - USC Aiken Cyber Security students now have the opportunity to gain hand-work experience in the Security Operations Center.

The center will provide students with Tier 1 SOC Analyst work experience, which will qualify them to enter the workforce to perform Tier 2 Analyst work.

Partnering with the Information Security Office at USC Columbia, the center will provide a teaching lab for students and help to secure the network at USC Aiken.

For more information about USC Aiken’s Applied Computer Science program and the Security Operations Center, please visit, https://www.usca.edu/mathematical-sciences/majors-minors/cybersecurity.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.