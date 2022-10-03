Compass for Hope celebrates 100th shower

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic, our homeless population increased 150% and we’ve discussed ways the community has come together to handle the issue.

Compass for Hope celebrated their 100th shower on Sunday, giving back to those who don’t have a place to call home in Augusta.

The idea is about meeting a basic need and that’s providing running water. A hot shower after a long day is something many of us take for granted. For some, it makes a world of a difference.

“I feel like it’s something that so many of us take for granted,” Mike Garrison, Compass for Hope executive director said. “A hot shower is such a difference maker in what kind of day you can be having.”

That difference maker sits in the parking lot of the James Brown Arena each Sunday. On Sunday, the confetti popped for 100 differences.

“When I see people, they’ll ask me if the showers are open today,” Destiny Wright, Compass for Hope volunteer, said. “And they brighten up when I tell them yes.”

The faces come and go but the impact lives beyond the shower doors.

“They can finally be in a clean space and feel welcome in that space,” Wright said.

The space consists of food, toiletries and faces from all over.

“A lot of these folks don’t get the opportunity to take showers near as often as you and I,” Garrison said. “So being able to give them that may open the door for job opportunities.”

Opportunities turning into hope.

“We really don’t know where it might take them, we just know that it’s a need that we wanted to fill,” Garrison said.

Compass for Hope has handed out toiletries since 2018 and started offering showers this past June.

They are currently looking for new ways to give back in the winter months.

