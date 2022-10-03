Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family.

Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her family on Aug. 23.

Her boyfriend, Tony Berry, was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn, 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. A tipster spotted Berry and called authorities soon after an arrest warrant was issued for him, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah told NBC News.

After initially being held in Lexington County jail, Berry was transferred to Aiken County, where he was booked into jail on a kidnapping charge.

Bond was denied, said Abdullah, who also released the arrest warrant for Berry.

The arrest warrant alleges: “Upon information and belief that on or about August 21, 2022 the defendant, Tony Lee Berry, did unlawfully seize, confine, inveigle, and kidnap the victim, Krystal Anderson. This incident occurring in Aiken County, SC and being in violation of South Carolina Code of Laws as amended.”

Since the start of the investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believed the mother of four had been in the company of Berry, 49, at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener.

Results of the investigation led investigators to obtain the arrest warrant for Berry.

“When this all started, he was listed as a missing person, as well,” Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

That was earlier in the investigation, and Berry came in on Sept. 6 to let deputies know he wasn’t actually missing.

He also wasn’t considered a suspect at that time.

However, Abdullah said, “From that time, things, you know, took a different turn. The nature of our investigation just continued to progress. When we met with him, we weren’t where we are today.”

