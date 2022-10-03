Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. to announce plan to reduce violent crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on the mayor’s plan to curb violent crime in Augusta.

“There’s a lot of work that we need to get done. Over these next 70 days, we’re going to get it done,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

The week we were told to expect this plan has come and gone, and we’ve seen two more shootings since.

We’ve reached out to the mayor’s office, the sheriff’s office, and commissioners to learn when we may finally hear the details of this plan.

The only thing we know for certain is the 70 days he mentioned he has left in office to make a difference is now down to 60.

Sixty days left in what could be his final legacy as mayor of Augusta.

“You have to engage the community. That’s the hallmark of what we’re going to talk about next week on violence reduction standpoint,” he said on Sept. 23.

Davis told us his plan encompasses housing, joblessness, and mental health.

Pillars he says will help Augusta’s impoverished communities, where he says crime is coming from.

“All of the commissioners will be a part of that when we talk about what we’re going to unveil next week. It will require a holistic and total effort from the team. Law enforcement will have to be involved in that,” he said.

Commissioners Garrett Johnson and McKnight, all say they are not aware of any parts of the mayor’s “violence reduction plan”.

The sheriff’s office referred us back to the mayor’s office. We know the mayor was in DC last Monday, and at city committee meetings Tuesday, and his office told us he’s been dealing with a family emergency for the past five days.

“You’ve got family members who are hurting, loved ones who have lost family members. You’ve got students who have lost their lives. You’ve got people who, someone cares about that’s lost his or her life as a result of violence in our city. We have to do something about that,” said Davis.

There’s a commission meeting Tuesday. We’ll be there to see if he unveils the plan there.

