Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past...
Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past 24 hours.(KTUL via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found two more victims who were wounded in a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.

Police initially said 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday night at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two other victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.

Tulsa police say both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital.

Police say the suspected shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quentin S. Lister
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
This was the scene at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road after a shooting there on Sept. 30, 2022.
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
Nearly 30,000 people came to Harlem on Saturday
33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival brings out a crowd
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed by car accident in Orangeburg County
Javar Myron Odom
Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

Latest News

Hardie Davis
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. to announce plan to reduce violent crime
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
Palmetto Peach Sports Training Academy
Youth baseball training program aims to spread knowledge for free