West Columbus football team surprises coach, helps clean up after storm

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - West Columbus High School football coach La Monte Williamson told his team that practice was delayed a bit on Saturday. He said a tree fell on his mom’s house and he needed to help her for a few hours.

Normally, the Vikings practice at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but Coach Williamson asked players to show up at 4:30 p.m. if they felt safe enough.

So, many of the players surprised their coach and his mom, “Mama D,” to help clean up her house and property Saturday morning.

And, of course, the players still showed up for practice later in the day to get ready for their game on Monday.

