Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The remnants of the storm have stalled to our north over the mid-Atlantic region pulling dry and cooler than average weather into our area through midweek. In fact, we currently think weather around Georgia and South Carolina will stay dry for the next 7 to 10 days or so. Afternoon highs will climb to near average in the middle 80s Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front that will deliver another shot of crisp fall air just in time for next weekend. The air mass will be very dry, however, so we expect anything more than a few clouds ahead of that front on Friday with plenty of sunshine expected next weekend.

Sunday looks good for your outdoor plans as well, although it will be on the cloudy side at times like it was Saturday. Highs will be well below average in the middle 70s with winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night features partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 70s until sunset at 7:11 and overnight lows dipping into the middle 50s. Winds will be from the north at 3 to 7 mph.

Monday looks like it could be a cloudy, cool and breezy day due to some low level moisture circulating into the area around a low off the Carolina coast, but the air aloft will be very dry, so we do not expect to see any rain. As a result, it will be a very cool day with highs about 10 degrees below average in the lower 70s with winds from the northeast at 8 to 13 mph.

