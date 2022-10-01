SPCA Albrecht Center takes in animals during weather emergencies

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Between flooding and other storm damage in Florida and now South Carolina, our local animal shelter in Aiken County is stepping up to help look after cats and dogs.

The Albrecht Center is looking after pets from Florida while also preparing to take in some from the Carolina coast if needed.

The center says it’s already taken in some from as far away as Fort Myers.

“All to keep these animals safe during these storms,” said SPCA Executive Director Susan Gainey.“We’re doing the best we can to help as many as we can during this emergency situation.”

The center took in 11 cats from the Gulf Coast, and they’ve agreed to take in five more dogs.

“When emergency situations occur, what we do is we try to clear out the shelter for animals that are already there and ready for adoption so that the local shelters and rescues have the chance to take in displaced animals,” she said.

The number of animals coming in could grow.

“Particularly with the devastation that occurred in southwest Florida, we expect there will be more displaced animals, and we expect to continue to help next week,” said Gainey.

While they’re happy to help, the storm and new arrivals come on top of overcrowding.

“We were pretty much at capacity, but when you’re dealing with an emergency situation, we try to rally around those that are in need and that’s what we’ve done here,” she said.

She says they’ve been hosting promotions and specials encouraging people to take in animals, but the key to helping in the storm is finding their current animals-loving homes.

“We have a finite number of kennels and places to put animals, so we rely on fosters to help us to try to get some animals out of here so we can open up kennels for other dogs and cats,” she said

If you want to adopt one of these animals, visit SPCA Albrecht Center.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.