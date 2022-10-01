Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead in car accident in Orangeburg County

One person is dead after a head on collision in Orangeburg
By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 AM Saturday on State Highway 389 near Cornflower Road.

The head on collision happened when a 2017 Kia Soul, traveling west on highway 389, crossed over the line and struck a Freightliner semi-truck.

The victim was the driver of the Kia Soul, who was the only person in the car at the time of the accident.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the accident.

Details about the victim’s identity are limited at this time but we have reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information.

Stick with News 12 as we work to learn more.

