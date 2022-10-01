Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ian is now a thing of our past in the CSRA, but remnants of the storm will meander to our north pulling dry and cooler than average weather into our area for the next few days. In fact, we currently think weather around Georgia and South Carolina will stay dry for the next 7 to 10 days or so.

A few clouds will linger at times through Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Saturday with highs only reaching into the middle 70s. The average for this date in Augusta is 84. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail Saturday night which will keep temperatures from cooling off as much as they would otherwise. Temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday evening until sunset at 7:12 with overnight lows dropping into the middle 50s. Winds will shift to the north at 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday looks good for your outdoor plans as well. Morning lows will be in the middle 50s with highs in the middle 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly dry and cooler than normal temperatures stick around through Wednesday of next week with lows in the 50s and highs only in the 70s. It gets a bit warmer Thursday and Friday with highs back near 80, but another front moves in Friday delivering another shot of cool fall air. Currently, it looks like the air will be too dry for any rain along the front in our area, but do keep it here for updates, as needed.

