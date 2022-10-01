Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Ian moves away, sunshine and cooler than average temperatures for the weekend
Nicer weekend for the CSRA as Ian moves north.
By Chris Still
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather is expected Saturday as Ian continues north of the CSRA. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies early in the day should clear out by the afternoon.

Sunday is looking dry for the CSRA. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-50s and highs will warm up to the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Mostly dry and cooler than normal temperatures stick around through Wednesday of next week with lows in the 50s and highs only in the 70s. It gets a bit warmer Thursday and Friday with highs back near 80, but another front will move in next weekend with another shot of cool fall air. Keep it here for updates.

