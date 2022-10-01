Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather is expected Saturday as Ian continues north of the CSRA. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies early in the day should clear out by the afternoon.

Sunday is looking dry for the CSRA. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-50s and highs will warm up to the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Mostly dry and cooler than normal temperatures stick around through Wednesday of next week with lows in the 50s and highs only in the 70s. It gets a bit warmer Thursday and Friday with highs back near 80, but another front will move in next weekend with another shot of cool fall air. Keep it here for updates.

